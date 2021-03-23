Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 64 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Two more local health units say they may soon move to red.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties set a new monthly case high.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one death.

Another 67 cases are considered resolved.

The city is in the red zone on the Ontario government's pandemic framework. OPH said last week the spread of COVID-19 is getting out of control.

Numbers to watch

55: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

357: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That is three more than on Monday.

42: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with four new ones reported Tuesday. That number is above 40 for the first time since late January.

Across the region

Health officials in the Outaouais reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is in the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It reported 13 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and its 277 cases so far this month make it that area's month with the most new cases..

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health is warning about its spread, particularly in downtown Kingston, as it moves from green to yellow. It's reported more than 60 cases in the last week.

Also a yellow zone, Renfrew County reported one more case Tuesday.