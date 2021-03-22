Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 81 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

Its test positivity percentage has risen significantly.

Case counts are historically high in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two more deaths.

Another 56 cases are considered resolved.

The city is in the red zone on the province's pandemic framework. OPH said last week the spread of COVID-19 is getting out of control.

Numbers to watch

55.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

3.9%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises significantly from the 2.9 per cent in Friday's update.

354: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That has doubled in the last week.

92,293: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa, an increase of more than 4,500 from Friday's update.

212,686: The number of vaccine doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region as of noon ET, as tallied by CBC.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit has moved from the yellow to the red zone on the province's pandemic scale. It reported 76 more COVID-19 cases since its last update on Friday.

The 36 new cases it's linking to Friday are tied for its most new cases in a day and the 139 cases last week sets a new record for its week with the most new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health is warning about its spread, particularly in downtown Kingston, as it moves from green to yellow.

Also a yellow zone, Renfrew County reported four more cases Monday.