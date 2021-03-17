Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 86 new cases of the virus, along with three more deaths.

Another 53 cases were logged in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as three more deaths. The city's death toll is now 454.

Another 76 cases are also considered resolved as of Sunday.

The city is in the red zone on the province's pandemic framework. OPH says the spread of COVID-19 is getting out of control.

Numbers to watch

49.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red-zone threshold is 40.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

2.9%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises. The red-zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

281: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province. That's 45 more than on Saturday.

80.8%: The percentage of retirement home residents who have had both vaccine doses has now passed the OPH target of 75 per cent.

Across the region

Health officials in western Quebec reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. No new deaths were recorded.



Tomorrow, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will move from the yellow to the red zone on the province's pandemic scale.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health will shift from green to yellow at the same time.