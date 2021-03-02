Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Just one long-term care resident currently has a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange on the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Certain people in certain parts of the capital can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment over the phone.

Numbers to watch

37: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.09: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

27: How many Ottawa residents are in hospital for COVID-19 treatment. That number has been in the 20s for more than a week.

1: The number of long-term care home residents in Ottawa with a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to the OPH dashboard. An outbreak at the Villa Marconi long-term care home that included 14 residents is over.

286: The number of cases linked to Ottawa's six active shelter outbreaks, including its temporary spaces. That's 10 more people than yesterday and 36 more than a week ago.

Across the region

Renfrew County, where health officials have warned about spread at private gatherings, reported three more cases Tuesday.