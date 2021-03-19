Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 74 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death
- Ottawa is reporting 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death.
- The capital's largest shelter outbreak is over.
- That city has met a key vaccine target in retirement homes.
- There are seven more cases in Lanark County.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one death.
Another 33 cases are considered resolved.
The city is now in the red zone on the province's pandemic framework. OPH says the spread of COVID-19 is getting out of control.
Numbers to watch
50: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen seven straight days. The red-zone threshold is 40.
1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.
2.9%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises. The red-zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.
203: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province.
131: The number of COVID-19 cases linked to Ottawa's largest shelter outbreak, which has been declared over. Shelter staff and clients have been offered vaccines for about two weeks.
87,737: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa as of Friday.
80.8%: The percentage of retirement home residents who have had both vaccine doses has now passed the OPH target of 75 per cent.
Across the region
The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, which is in yellow, recorded eight more COVID-19 cases Friday, seven in Lanark County. It's had 86 cases in the last week.
Renfrew County's health unit, also in yellow, reported two more cases.