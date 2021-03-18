Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Another 34 cases and one death were logged in western Quebec.

Cases have spiked higher in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths.

Another 61 cases are considered resolved.

The city will transition into the red zone on the province's pandemic framework as of Friday. The shift to red will mean tighter restrictions on gatherings and indoor dining, and the closings of cinemas.

Numbers to watch

49.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen five straight days. The red-zone threshold is 40.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

2.7%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises. The red-zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

188: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province.

82,896 The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa as of Thursday.

71.8%: The percentage of retirement home residents who have had both vaccine doses.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit recorded 21 more cases Thursday, 10 of them in the previous 24 hours.

The health unit has tightened rules in Smiths Falls and Perth.

In western Quebec, health officials reported another 34 cases of the virus, as well as one more death.