Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death.

No Ottawa retirement home residents currently have a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Cases have spiked higher in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 61 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

OPH said Tuesday the city is likely moving to red.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

48.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen five straight days. The red-zone threshold is 40.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). It's been around one since early February, below the red-zone threshold of 1.2.

2.7%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises. The red-zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

188: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province, eight more than on Monday.

79,659: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa as of Wednesday, 2,236 more than in Monday's update.

71.8%: The percentage of retirement home residents who have had both vaccine doses.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, which moved to Ontario's yellow zone on Monday, recorded 29 more cases Wednesday, 16 of them in the previous 24 hours. March is on pace to be the month with the most COVID-19 cases yet.

Its health unit has tightened rules in Smiths Falls and Perth.

Renfrew County's health unit, which is also in yellow, logged no new cases Wednesday.