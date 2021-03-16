Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That city is up to 180 confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases.

There are 23 more COVID-19 cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths on Tuesday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

Officials in both areas have warned they are close to moving to red zone rules. Ottawa health officials will give an update at 2 p.m. ET.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

46.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The red zone threshold is 1.2.

180: The number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province, 21 more than on Monday.

130: The number of COVID-19 cases linked to Ottawa's two active shelter outbreaks. Two other shelter outbreaks have ended in the last week.

535,312: The number of swabs taken at Ottawa's COVID-19 test centres in their first year, according to the city's testing task force.

Across the region

There are 23 more cases in the Outaouais, according to its health authority. It's in the orange zone on Quebec's pandemic scale.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, which moved to Ontario's yellow zone on Monday, had seven new cases Tuesday for 66 cases over the last week.

Renfrew County's health unit, which is also in yellow, logged one case Tuesday.

The health unit for the Kingston area is watching two outbreaks linked to Queen's University and a rise in its number of variant cases.