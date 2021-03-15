Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 75 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Monday.

Another 58 cases are considered resolved. The nation's capital is also reporting 15 fewer hospitalizations compared to Sunday.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

The majority of Ottawa's key indicators that health officials use to track the spread of the virus are now squarely in the red zone on the pandemic scale. The city remains classified under the orange zone, however.

Numbers to watch

45.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40, which the city surpassed over the weekend.

1.10: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below 1.

2.5%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which rose on Monday. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

159: The number of both suspected and confirmed coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province.

16: Of those, the number of confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. All but two are the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

77,423: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa as of Monday.

Across the region

According to Renfrew County health officials, a resident at Miramichi Lodge, a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont., has died. It's the fourth death in the region linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, which has had a spike in cases in recent weeks and moved to the yellow zone on Monday, has had 36 new cases since its last update on Friday.