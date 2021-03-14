Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday but no deaths.

Western Quebec logged 39 new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but there were no new deaths reported.

Another 52 cases are considered resolved in Ottawa.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

Both have warned that measures of COVID-19's spread are close to red zone levels.

Numbers to watch

43.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40, which the city surpassed this weekend.

1:11: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

2.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

153: The number of both suspected and confirmed coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province.

16: Of those, the number of confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. All but two are the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

73,009: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa so far.

Across the region

