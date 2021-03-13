Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

Western Quebec logged 48 new cases but no deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one more death. The city's death toll stands at 447.

Saturday's update represents the highest single-day total since late January.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

Both have warned that measures of COVID-19's spread are close to red zone levels.

Numbers to watch

40.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1:09: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's been around one for more than a month.

2.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

138: The number of both suspected and confirmed coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province.

16: Of those, the number of confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. All but two are the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

73,009: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa so far.

Across the region

Western Quebec reported 48 new cases on Saturday but no deaths.