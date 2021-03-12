Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19.

The city has 15 confirmed coronavirus variant cases and 121 suspected ones.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no more deaths.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

Both have warned that measures of COVID-19's spread are close to red zone levels.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

36.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's been around one for more than a month.

2.2%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

136: The number of both suspected and confirmed coronavirus variant cases in Ottawa, according to the province.

15: Of those, the number of confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. All but two are the B117 variant first identified in the U.K.

3,822: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa since the last update Wednesday.

Across the region

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged seven more cases for 51 in the last week.

Its cases have generally been concentrated in Lanark County, and its overall incidence rate is around the mid-to-high 30s, similar to Ottawa and the EOHU.

Renfrew County, which is under yellow zone rules, reported eight more cases.