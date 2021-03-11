Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 79 new cases of COVID-19.

The Outaouais has three more COVID-19 deaths, while Renfrew County has one.

There are 11 more cases in Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday but zero deaths.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

OPH has warned that measures of COVID-19's spread are close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

36.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

0.98: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's been around one for more than a month.

2: The number of long-term care homes in Ottawa where a single resident has a known active COVID-19 case, one more than on Wednesday. People can still catch COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.

31: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. It's been in the 30-to-35 range for more than a month.

Across the region

Another 20 cases were logged in the Outaouais on Thursday. Three more deaths have been linked to the outbreak at Gatineau's CHSLD Lionel-Émond, according to the local health authority.

That region remains under Quebec's orange zone rules.

Renfrew County, which is now under slightly stricter yellow zone rules, reported five more cases and its third death of the pandemic.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged 11 more cases and 55 in the last week, continuing its rising trend.