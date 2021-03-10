Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties keep trending upward.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two more deaths.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange zone under the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario.

OPH is warning that measures of COVID-19's spread are getting close to red zone levels and even a third wave of the pandemic, pointing to its wastewater testing.

(613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

35.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The red zone threshold is 40.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one; it's been around one for more than month.

2.1%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. The red zone threshold is 2.5 per cent.

2: The number of Ottawa care home outbreaks that involve residents: one long-term care home and one retirement home.

36.3%: The percentage of Ottawa retirement home residents that have received both vaccine doses.

5,661: The number of vaccine doses administered and added to Ottawa's total since Monday's update.

Across the region

Another eight cases were logged in the Outaouais on Wednesday. Anyone age 70 or above can now make a vaccine appointment at that area's clinics, which have started opening.

That region remains under Quebec's orange zone rules.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit logged 11 more cases or 49 in the last week, continuing its rising trend.

People age 60 to 64 in the Kingston area should find out this afternoon which pharmacies will be giving out more than 20,000 AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines as part of a pilot project.