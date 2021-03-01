Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death.

The Outaouais is reporting a record number of new cases in a day since mid-January.

No new cases in Renfrew County as its health unit warns against gathering.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one more death.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are in the orange on the province's pandemic scale, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Ottawa is expected to release more details about its vaccine booking process and clinics Monday ahead of the first appointments on Friday.

Numbers to watch

35: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0.99: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

1.7%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, down from two per cent in the last update.

37: Ottawa's total number of active outbreaks rises by three, including two schools. Three schools have an active outbreak.

13: Ottawa's number of active long-term care outbreaks. All but two are limited to staff. About 94 per cent of Ottawa's long-term care residents have both COVID-19 vaccine doses while staff are being offered vaccines now.

1,383: The number of vaccine doses given in Ottawa since the last update.

Across the region

In the Outaouais, another 36 cases were reported on Monday with no deaths. That's the most cases in a single day since mid-January.

The region has been orange under Quebec's pandemic scale for a week and has been averaging just under 25 new cases a day over that week.

Renfrew County, where health officials have warned about spread at private gatherings, reported no new cases Monday.