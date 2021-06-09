Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Another key measure of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen to levels last see in November.

Seventy per cent of the city's adults and 25 per cent of eligible kids have been vaccinated.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 20 cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday.

Twenty-one cases have been removed from the city's total and assigned to other health units, part of what OPH describes as ongoing quality control.

Researchers measuring the level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found an all-time peak in early April 2021. They have since declined and are among the lowest levels measured in 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive drops slightly.

0.78: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

24.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is below 25 for the first time since the end of November 2020.

25: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an ICU.

615,182: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 15,000 since Monday.

79,689: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of more than 9,000 since Monday.

70%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

25.8%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 to 17 who have received at least one vaccine dose.

9%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting seven new COVID-19 cases.

That region is currently under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday. Restrictions around bars and outdoor sports ease on Friday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting five or fewer cases a day. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has one known active case as of Wednesday and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties have three active.

Ontario enters Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday.