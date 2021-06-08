Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths Tuesday.

It's the lowest number of active cases in Ottawa since Sept. 9.

About two-thirds of Ottawa adults have now had a first vaccine dose.

The Outaouais will move to less restrictive yellow zone rules on Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 15 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday.

Another 42 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 449 confirmed active cases, the lowest number of active cases in Ottawa since Sept. 9, 2020.

Numbers to watch

3.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

26.8 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

25: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

17: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 13 in health-care settings.

6,668: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 17 new COVID-19 cases.

That region is currently under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday.