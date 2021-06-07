Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Monday.

The number of active cases in the city has dipped below 500 for the first time since November.

About two-thirds of Ottawa adults have now had a first vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 19 cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday.

Another 48 cases are now considered resolved, leaving 491 active cases, the first time the city has had fewer than 500 active cases since Nov. 25, 2020.

Numbers to watch

3.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

29.1 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

25: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

599,570: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of 29,639 since Friday.

70,208: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose.

68%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

8%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases.

That region has now moved to orange zone rules. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.