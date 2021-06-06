Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, 12 new cases in western Quebec
- Ottawa is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as two more deaths.
- About two-thirds of Ottawa adults have had a first vaccine dose.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 36 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Sunday.
Another 44 cases are considered resolved. Health officials also reported 523 active cases.
Numbers to watch
3.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
0.87: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
29.6 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
119: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.
23: The number of those patients who have COVID-19 as of Friday.
4: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.
19: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.
569,931: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 18,000 since Wednesday.
60,381: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose.
66%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.
7%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases.
That region has now moved to orange zone rules. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.
