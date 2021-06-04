Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

About two-thirds of Ottawa adults have had a first vaccine dose.

Thursday was nearly a record day for vaccinations in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 55 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater noted several weeks of decline from a peak in early April. There has been a slight rebound back up in late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped slightly.

0.8: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

33.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

119: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

23: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, down from 25 on Tuesday.

4: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

19: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

569,931: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 18,000 since Wednesday.

60,381: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 7,000 since Friday.

14,252: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa on Thursday, just five doses short of the May 21 record.

66%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

7%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases.

That region moved to orange zone rules Monday. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting fewer than five new cases a day.

Ontario is under "emergency brake" rules similar to the previous stay-at-home order. The next step in the province's reopening plan is expected to come by June 14.