Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 11 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

It currently has no active care home COVID-19 outbreaks.

June had the fewest cases of any month so far this year.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports 11 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no more deaths as Ontario moves to Step 2 of its reopening plan

The city has entered the summer of 2021 with signs of spread similar to late summer 2020.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have been more up-and-down since late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0: The number of active outbreaks at Ottawa long-term care and retirement homes now that the fatal outbreak at the city-run Centre D'Accueil Champlain has ended.

0.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

6.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

5: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an ICU.

728,195: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of about 5,600 since Friday's update.

302,943: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 34,000.

127,623: The record number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa the week of June 20, according to the city.

79%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

35%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are nine more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in Wednesday's update.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

Every local health authority reported fewer cases in June than any other month this year so far.