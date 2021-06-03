Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 continues to drop.

The Outaouais is reporting six new COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 40 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Thursday.

Starting today, Ontario's stay-at-home order has been replaced by "emergency brake" rules similar but not identical to those in effect before the order.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater noted several weeks of decline from a peak in early April. There has been a slight rebound back up in late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

35.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

29: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU. Both numbers are the lowest they've been since late March.

0.81: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

25: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 18 in health-care settings.

6,393: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A bar graph showing confirmed coronavirus variants of concern and interest, which have made up a significant part of Ottawa's cases for weeks. Green represents non-variant cases and pink represents the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant first identified in the U.K. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting six new COVID-19 cases.

That region moved to orange zone rules Monday. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting fewer than 10 new cases a day. The outgoing medical officer of health for the Kingston area said the situation there is well under control for now.

WATCH | Dr. Kieran Moore's status report: