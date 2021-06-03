Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 40 more COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths
- Ottawa is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
- The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 continues to drop.
- The Outaouais is reporting six new COVID-19 cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 40 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Thursday.
Starting today, Ontario's stay-at-home order has been replaced by "emergency brake" rules similar but not identical to those in effect before the order.
Numbers to watch
35.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
29: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
4: The number of those patients in an ICU. Both numbers are the lowest they've been since late March.
0.81: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
25: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 18 in health-care settings.
6,393: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting six new COVID-19 cases.
That region moved to orange zone rules Monday. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.
Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting fewer than 10 new cases a day. The outgoing medical officer of health for the Kingston area said the situation there is well under control for now.
WATCH | Dr. Kieran Moore's status report:
