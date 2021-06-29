Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports no more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The city is down to six active outbreaks.

The Outaouais reports six more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports no more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

Some cases previously assigned to Ottawa have been moved to other health units, according to OPH, meaning the city's total case count drops by one in today's update. OPH didn't share how many new cases were reported or how many were moved.

The city has entered the summer of 2021 with signs of spread similar to late summer 2020. Health officials have said people can slow spread by following current rules and advice.

Numbers to watch

7.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

6: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an ICU.

0.96: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

6: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, two each in health-care, child-care and workplace settings. A week ago there were eight total outbreaks.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have been more up-and-down since late May. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

There are six more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in Tuesday's update, according to the province.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have fewer than 10 known active cases.

Most of Ontario, including all of eastern Ontario, moves to Step 2 of the province's reopening plan on Wednesday.