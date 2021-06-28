Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 11 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

It's below 100 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly a year.

It was a record-setting week for Ottawa vaccinations.

The Outaouais reports 26 more COVID-19 cases over three days.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports 11 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no deaths.

It has 99 known active cases, dropping below 100 for the first time since July 2020.

The city has entered the summer of 2021 with signs of spread that are similar to late summer 2020. Health officials have said people can slow spread and allow future steps toward reopening by following current rules and advice.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have been more up-and-down since late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.85: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

7.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an ICU.

722,561: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of nearly 14,000 since Friday's update.

268,889: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of more than 44,000.

21,282: The number of vaccine doses given in Ottawa on Friday, again setting a new record. The previous seven days are the highest seven days of its vaccination campaign.

79%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

31%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

A combined bar and line graph shows the percentage of Ottawa residents in each age demographic that have received a first dose, and have been fully vaccinated. Older groups had earlier access and better vaccine coverage. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

There have been 26 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais since the last update on Friday, according to the province.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules as of today.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have 10 or fewer known active cases.

Most of Ontario, including all of eastern Ontario, moves to Step 2 of the province's reopening plan on Wednesday.