Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports nine more cases of COVID-19 Sunday and no deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed nine cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but no deaths.

The city has entered the summer of 2021 with signs of spread that are similar to late summer 2020. Health officials have said people can slow spread and allow future steps toward reopening by following current rules and advice.

Numbers to watch

1.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.68: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

8.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

6: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an ICU.

708,561: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 9,000 since Wednesday's update.

224,663: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of more than 27,000.

13,920: The number of those second doses given Wednesday and Thursday that went to residents in their 50s and 60s, or more than half of second doses given on those two days.

19,736: The number of vaccine doses given in Ottawa on Thursday broke a city record for the third time this week.

78%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

62%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have received at least one vaccine dose, the lowest of the city's age groups.

26%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region