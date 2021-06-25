Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 18 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

More than a quarter of Ottawa's adults are fully vaccinated.

The Outaouais reports 16 more COVID-19 cases.

The region passes 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 million vaccine doses given.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no deaths.

The city enters the summer of 2021 with signs of spread similar to late summer 2020. Health officials have said people can slow spread and allow future steps toward reopening by following current rules and advice.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have been more up-and-down since late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped again.

0.72: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

10.3: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

6: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

2: The number of those patients in an ICU.

708,561: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 9,000 since Wednesday's update.

224,663: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of more than 27,000.

13,920: The number of those second doses given Wednesday and Thursday that went to residents in their 50s and 60s, or more than half of second doses given on those two days.

19,736: The number of vaccine doses given in Ottawa on Thursday broke a city record for the third time this week.

78%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

62%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have received at least one vaccine dose, the lowest of the city's age groups.

26%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

A combined bar and line graph shows the percentage of Ottawa residents in each age demographic that have received a first dose, and have been fully vaccinated. Older groups had earlier access and better vaccine coverage. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 16 more COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules. The next change will happen on Monday, bringing back festivals and allowing people with two vaccine doses to do more than they're currently allowed to.

Other eastern Ontario health units regularly report a handful of new cases a week, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases.

Friday's updates push the wider region over 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 million vaccine doses given.

Ontario's next reopening step is officially coming Wednesday, bringing back activities such as small indoor gatherings with people who don't live together, outdoor sports games and personal care services in most regions.