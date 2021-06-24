Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 13 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Signs of spread are generally similar to levels seen last summer.

The Outaouais reports eight more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 13 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no deaths.

The city enters the summer of 2021 with signs of spread similar to what they were in late summer 2020. Health officials have said people can slow spread and allow future steps toward reopening by following current rules.

Ontario's next reopening step is officially coming June 30, bringing back activities such as small indoor gatherings with people who don't live together, outdoor sports games and personal care services in most regions.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have been fairly steady since late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

10.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

3: The number of those patients in an ICU.

8: The number of known active cases among Ottawa residents 60 and older. There are 151 total known active cases.

0.63: The estimated number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one; this is one of the lowest estimates on record.

7: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: three each in health-care and workplace settings, and one at a daycare setting. One week ago there were eight total.

7,601: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A bar graph shows confirmed coronavirus variants of concern and interest, which have made up a significant part of Ottawa's cases for weeks. Green represents non-variant cases and pink represents the B117 (alpha) variant first identified in the U.K., which makes up 87 per cent of variant cases. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules. The next change will happen on Monday, bringing back festivals and allowing people with two vaccine doses to do more than they're currently allowed to.

Other eastern Ontario health units regularly report a handful of new cases a week, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported the first COVID-19 death among these regions in about two weeks.