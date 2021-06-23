Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 15 more cases of COVID-19 and one death Wednesday.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 at its lowest point since September.

New vaccination record set Monday in Ottawa, then again on Tuesday.

There are nine more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 15 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one death.

OPH said late last week there was a mix of good news and potentially troubling signs in the city's trends, saying people control what kind of summer they'll have with their actions.

Researchers started sharing the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater in June 2020. They found the highest levels yet in early April 2021, followed by a steady decline until late May. The levels have been fairly steady in recent weeks. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped below two per cent for the first time since the beginning of March.

0.77: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

11.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

9: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. This is below 10 for the first time since September 2020.

3: The number of those patients in an ICU.

699,197: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 9,000 since Wednesday's update.

197,037: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of more than 26,000 since Wednesday.

18,091: The record number of doses given in Ottawa on Tuesday, about 13,500 of them Moderna. The previous record was set one day earlier.

77%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

23%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules. The next change is expected on Friday, bringing back festivals and allowing people with two vaccine doses to do more than they're currently allowed to.

Other eastern Ontario health units regularly report a few new cases a week, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases. The last COVID-19 death outside of Ottawa was reported June 8.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan. The next step could come in early July.