Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another eight cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no deaths. It's the first daily update with fewer than 10 cases since late summer 2020.

There are 172 known active cases, which is also similar to the total in mid-August 2020. Just 15 of those cases are people 60 and older.

OPH said late last week there was a mix of good news and potentially troubling signs in the city's trends, saying people control what kind of summer they'll have with their actions.

Numbers to watch

12.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

10: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, the lowest since late December 2020.

5: The number of those patients in an ICU.

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

8: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: four in health-care settings, three in workplaces and one in a child-care setting . A week ago there were nine total outbreaks.

41: The number of cases linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, which OPH declared over on Tuesday. All but five of those cases were inmates.

Researchers found the highest levels of wastewater in early April 2021, followed by a steady decline until late May. The levels have been up-and-down for the last month. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules. The next change is expected on Friday, bringing back festivals and allowing people with two vaccine doses to do more than they're currently allowed to.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases. The last COVID-19 death outside of Ottawa was reported June 8.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan. The next step could come in early July.