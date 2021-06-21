Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health confirmed another 11 cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Ottawa reports 11 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, no new deaths

CBC News ·
A pedestrian wears a mask as he walks in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in downtown Ottawa on June 17. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
  • Ottawa reports 11 more cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Monday.
  • More than 860,000 vaccine doses have been given to Ottawa residents.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 11 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were no new deaths.

Numbers to watch

2.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which has dropped since Friday.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

13.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

12: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an ICU.

Across the region

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now