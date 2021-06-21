Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 11 more cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Monday.

More than 860,000 vaccine doses have been given to Ottawa residents.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 11 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were no new deaths.

Numbers to watch

2.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, which has dropped since Friday.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

13.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

12: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an ICU.

Across the region

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.