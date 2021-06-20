Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 26 more cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.

More than 800,000 vaccine doses have been given to Ottawa residents.

Outaouais reports 4 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 26 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new deaths.

Numbers to watch

2.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive

0.86: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

14.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

12: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 4 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 15 or fewer known active cases.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.