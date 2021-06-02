Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Active cases and test positivity are among the key numbers trending down.

More than 600,000 vaccine doses have been given to Ottawa residents.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 42 cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater noted several weeks of decline from a peak in early April. There has been a slight rebound back up in late May. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, returning to levels last seen in March.

598: The number of known active cases in Ottawa, the lowest since Feb. 14.

0.91: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

37.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

32: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

6: The number of those patients in an ICU.

551,442: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least their first vaccine dose, an increase of about 12,000 since Friday.

53,054: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 2,500 since Friday.

64%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

6%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received their second vaccine dose.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting eight new COVID-19 cases.

That region moved to orange zone rules Monday. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting fewer than 10 new cases a day.

Renfrew County is reporting its ninth COVID-19 death.

Ontario's stay-at-home order ends Thursday, to be replaced by "emergency brake" rules similar but not identical to those in effect before the order.