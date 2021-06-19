Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 18 more cases of COVID-19 and one death Saturday.

More than 800,000 vaccine doses have been given to Ottawa residents.

Outaouais reports 11 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 18 cases of COVID-19 and one death Saturday.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater saw them trend up in the days after the stay-at-home order ended on June 2. That growth has recently levelled off.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater saw levels increase in early June. Levels stabilized in recent days. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

2.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

15.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

12: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

5: The number of those patients in an ICU.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 15 or fewer known active cases.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.