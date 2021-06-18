Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 13 more cases of COVID-19 and one death Friday.

More than 800,000 vaccine doses have been given to Ottawa residents.

Outaouais reports 12 more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 13 cases of COVID-19 and one death Friday.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater saw them trend up in the days after the stay-at-home order ended. That growth has recently levelled off.

Numbers to watch

2.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.89: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

16.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

13: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

673,575: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 10,000 since Wednesday's update.

142,312: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 16,000 since Wednesday.

75%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

17%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 15 or fewer known active cases.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.