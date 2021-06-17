Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 32 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

Many indicators are steady; fewer outbreaks reported.

Outaouais reports nine more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 32 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Thursday.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater saw them trend up in the days after the stay-at-home order ended.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels since early June 2020 in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have ticked back up in recent days on the line chart. ( 613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

17.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

8: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by five in health-care settings. One week ago there were 15 total.

7,527: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A bar graph showing confirmed coronavirus variants of concern and interest, which have made up a significant part of Ottawa's cases for weeks. Green represents non-variant cases and pink represents the B117 (alpha) variant first identified in the U.K., which is 87 per cent of variant cases. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.