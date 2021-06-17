Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 32 more COVID-19 cases and no deaths
- Ottawa reports 32 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
- Many indicators are steady; fewer outbreaks reported.
- Outaouais reports nine more COVID-19 cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 32 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Thursday.
Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater saw them trend up in the days after the stay-at-home order ended.
Numbers to watch
17.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
14: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
4: The number of those patients in an ICU.
0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
8: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by five in health-care settings. One week ago there were 15 total.
7,527: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
That region is currently under yellow zone rules.
Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases.
Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.
