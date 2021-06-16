Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 22 more cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday.

More people got second vaccine doses than first doses since Monday's update.

Gatineau police allowed 81 per cent of border crossers during restrictions.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 22 cases of COVID-19 and one death Wednesday.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have seen them trend up in recent days.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels since early June 2020 in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have ticked back up in recent days on the line chart. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive ticks back up. It's wavered between three and four per cent in recent updates.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

0: The number of known active cases for Ottawa residents age 90 and above.

18: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

13: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

663,160: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of nearly 12,000 since Monday's update.

126,034: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 13,000 since Monday. Again, the number of local residents getting second doses is more than the number of those getting first doses since the last update.

74%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

15%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.

52%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 80 and over who are fully vaccinated now tops 50 per cent. Nearly one-third of residents in their 70s have had both doses.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have about 10 or fewer known active cases.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.

The Ontario-Quebec border is open again to non-essential travel as of Wednesday.

Gatineau police had said Monday they stopped about 7,600 people crossing the river and turned about 19 per cent of them around in the approximately eight weeks the previous rules were in place..