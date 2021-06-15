Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Some case counts are back to levels last seen in August.

Fewer than 100 ICU patients in Ottawa.

Fewer than 10 active outbreaks.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 10 cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths Tuesday. This is the fewest new cases reported in one day since Aug. 17, 2020.

The 307 known active cases are the lowest since late August.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan. The Ontario-Quebec border reopens to non-essential travel tomorrow.

Numbers to watch

17.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

96: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest update from local hospitals.

8: The number of those patients with COVID-19.

3: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

The above ICU numbers have never been lower since CBC News began requesting the data at the end of April.

5: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

9: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by five in health-care settings. A week ago there were 17 total outbreaks.

In early April 2021, researchers who measure levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found the highest levels since early June 2020. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have ticked back up in recent days. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units regularly report five or fewer new cases a day, and have 15 or fewer known active cases.

Kingston is another community still taking hospital patients from other regions, including six from Kashechewan on James Bay.