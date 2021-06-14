Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

No Ottawa COVID-19 patient over age 50 is in intensive care.

More second doses have been given since Friday than first doses.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 23 cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Ontario is now under the first step of its reopening plan.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels since early June 2020 in early April 2021. Those levels steadily declined for weeks and have ticked back up in the most recent five days on the line chart. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has dropped.

0.91: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

18: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

14: The number of Ottawa residents with COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU, all under 50.

651,525: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of about 21,000 since Friday.

113,067: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 22,000 since Friday, marking the first update with more second doses and first doses.

16,250: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa on Saturday, breaking the single-day record set the previous Saturday.

73%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

13%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

That region is currently under yellow zone rules.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting five or fewer new cases a day, and have around 10 or fewer known active cases.

The Ontario-Quebec border reopens to non-essential travel on Wednesday.