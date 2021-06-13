Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
OPH reports 34 new cases, no deaths logged in Ottawa-Gatineau region
- Ottawa reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 34 cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.
Ontario is now under the first phase of its reopening plan.
Numbers to watch
3.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again.
0.8: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
19.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
110: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.
16: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, down from 21 since the last update on Friday.
3: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.
13: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.
630,245: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Wednesday.
91,122: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 12,000 since Friday. The total number of residents with two doses has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.
71%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.
50%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have received at least one vaccine dose.
11%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
That region currently sits under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday. Restrictions around bars and outdoor sports eased on Friday.
