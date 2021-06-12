Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 and another death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 13 cases of COVID-19 and another death.

Ontario is now under the first phase of its reopening plan.

Numbers to watch

3.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again.

0.78: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

19.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

110: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

16: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, down from 21 since the last update.

4: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

13: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

630,245: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Wednesday.

91,122: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 12,000 since Friday. The total number of residents with two doses has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

71%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

50%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have received at least one vaccine dose.

11%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

That region currently sits under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday. Restrictions around bars and outdoor sports eased on Friday.