Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 20 new cases of COVID-19.

City has 16 COVID-19 patients in local hospital ICUs.

Half of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 have at least one vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 20 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Friday.

Ontario is now under the first phase of its reopening plan.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found a peak in April and a steady decline after that. Those levels have wavered a bit for about four weeks. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3.9%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again.

0.81: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

22.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

110: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals.

16: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, down from 21 on Tuesday.

3: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH.

13: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.

630,245: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of about 15,000 since Wednesday.

91,122: The number of Ottawa residents who have received a second vaccine dose, an increase of about 12,000 since Friday. The total number of residents with two doses has nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

71%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who have received at least one vaccine dose.

50%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 to 29 who have received at least one vaccine dose.

11%: Percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and over who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais report 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That region currently sits under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday. Restrictions around bars and outdoor sports eased on Friday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units have fewer than 15 known active COVID-19 cases and are regularly reporting five or fewer cases per day.