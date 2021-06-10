Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reporting 25 new COVID-19 cases on eve of reopening
- Ottawa is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
- The city has 15 COVID-19 outbreaks, 10 fewer than last Thursday.
- Western Quebec is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 25 cases of COVID-19 and one more death Thursday. Many key measures of the virus's spread are at or near their lowest levels of 2021.
Ontario enters Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday.
Numbers to watch
23.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
24: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
4: The number of those patients in an ICU.
0.8: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
15: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 11 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 25.
6,880: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases.
That region is currently under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday. Restrictions around bars and outdoor sports ease on Friday.
Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting five or fewer cases a day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?