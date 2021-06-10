Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The city has 15 COVID-19 outbreaks, 10 fewer than last Thursday.

Western Quebec is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 25 cases of COVID-19 and one more death Thursday. Many key measures of the virus's spread are at or near their lowest levels of 2021.

Ontario enters Step 1 of its reopening plan on Friday.

Researchers measuring the level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found an all-time peak in early April 2021. They have since declined and are among the lowest levels measured in 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

23.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

24: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

4: The number of those patients in an ICU.

0.8: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

15: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 11 in health-care settings. One week ago there were 25.

6,880: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A bar graph showing confirmed coronavirus variants of concern and interest, which have made up a significant part of Ottawa's cases for weeks. Green represents non-variant cases and pink represents the B.1.1.7 (alpha) variant first identified in the U.K., which is 86 per cent of variant cases. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases.

That region is currently under orange zone rules and will move to yellow zone rules on Monday. Restrictions around bars and outdoor sports ease on Friday.

Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting five or fewer cases a day.