Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reporting 39 more infections, 1 more death
- Ottawa is reporting 39 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.
- The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the city drops to 25.
- The number of health-care outbreaks is holding steady.
- The Outaouais is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed another 39 cases of COVID-19 and one more death Tuesday, mirroring Monday's numbers.
The city reported 55 COVID-19-related deaths in May, the highest monthly total of 2021.
Numbers to watch
39.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
122: The number of patients currently in intensive care in Ottawa, according to the latest updates from local hospitals on Tuesday.
25: The number of those patients who have COVID-19, down from 31 on Friday.
8: The number of COVID-19 patients from Ottawa in an Ottawa ICU, according to OPH. It's below 10 for the first time since late March.
17: The number of COVID-19 patients from other regions in an Ottawa ICU.
0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.
28: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, led by 22 in health-care settings. That figure has held relatively steady for two weeks.
40: The number of cases linked to Ottawa's largest active outbreak at the city-run Centre d'accueil Champlain long-term care home. Thirty-one of those infected are staff, according to OPH.
Across the region
Public health officials in the Outaouais are reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases.
That region moved to orange zone rules Monday. The next step in its reopening plan is expected June 11.
Most other eastern Ontario health units are regularly reporting fewer than 10 new cases a day.
Ontario's stay-at-home order ends Thursday, to be replaced by "emergency brake" rules similar but not identical to those in effect before the order.
