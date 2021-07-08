Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports seven more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports seven more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no more deaths. There is only one active outbreak in the city.

More than half of all adults in Ontario have now received a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Numbers to watch

0.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.82: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

4.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels have been falling since mid-to-late June. (613covid.ca)

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

742,184: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 4,000 since Monday's update.

418,067: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 35,000 since Monday.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

48%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Two cases were recorded in the Outaouais region on Thursday.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.