Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health reports seven more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Ottawa reports 7 more COVID-19 cases, 81% of adults have 1 vaccine dose

CBC News ·
Patios have been much busier since Ontario entered the second phase of its latest reopening plan. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
  • Ottawa reports seven more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports seven more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no more deaths. There is only one active outbreak in the city.

Numbers to watch

0.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

3.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

742,184The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 4,000 since Monday's update.

418,067: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 35,000 since Monday.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

48%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There were no new cases recorded in the Outaouais region.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now