Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports seven more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reports seven more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no more deaths. There is only one active outbreak in the city.

Numbers to watch

0.6%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

3.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

742,184: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, an increase of more than 4,000 since Monday's update.

418,067: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of more than 35,000 since Monday.

81%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

48%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There were no new cases recorded in the Outaouais region.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.