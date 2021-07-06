Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports two more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa's reported active cases has fallen to a new record low.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed two more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.

The number of active cases in the city has hit a record low once again.

Numbers to watch

42: The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, which is the lowest total reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

3.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one at a shelter and another from a private social event. A week ago there were six total outbreaks.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

0.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found their highest levels in early April 2021. Those levels have declined since mid-to-late June. (613covid.ca)

Across the region

There are 12 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in Tuesday's update, according to the province.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.