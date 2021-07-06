Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 2 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, no new deaths
- Ottawa reports two more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
- Ottawa's reported active cases has fallen to a new record low.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed two more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.
The number of active cases in the city has hit a record low once again.
Numbers to watch
42: The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, which is the lowest total reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.
3.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.
2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one at a shelter and another from a private social event. A week ago there were six total outbreaks.
2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
0: The number of those patients in an ICU.
0.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
Across the region
There are 12 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais in Tuesday's update, according to the province.
All of Quebec is under green zone rules.
Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?