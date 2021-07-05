Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 4 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, no new deaths
- Ottawa reports four more COVID-19 cases on Monday.
- Ottawa has the fewest active cases reported since the pandemic began 16 months ago.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed four more COVID-19 cases Monday. No new deaths were reported.
The city currently reports the fewest number of known active cases since the start of the pandemic.
Numbers to watch
0.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.
0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.
4.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
0: The number of those patients in an ICU.
737,853: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose.
382,903: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.
80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.
44%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.
Across the region
Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.
All of Quebec is under green zone rules.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?