Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports four more COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Ottawa has the fewest active cases reported since the pandemic began 16 months ago.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed four more COVID-19 cases Monday. No new deaths were reported.

The city currently reports the fewest number of known active cases since the start of the pandemic.

Numbers to watch

0.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.88: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

4.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

737,853: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose.

382,903: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

44%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.