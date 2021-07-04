Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

People wearing masks ascend a staircase off of Sussex Drive in downtown Ottawa on Sunday. City health officials are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 today. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)
Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) confirmed six more COVID-19 cases Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

The city has entered the summer of 2021 with signs of spread similar to late summer 2020. 

Numbers to watch

0.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

0.77: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one and it's been below one for more than two months.

4.4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

731,735The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose.

334,529: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

80%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose.

39%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Other eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases a week, and have about five or fewer known active cases.

Every local health authority reported fewer cases in June than any other month this year so far. 

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.

