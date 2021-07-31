Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports four more COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths.

There are 51 known active cases in the city.

Vaccination numbers starting to plateau.

Ontario reported 258 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported four more COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.

There are 51 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

0.7%: As of Friday, the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

4.0: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

1: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

771,626: As of Friday, the number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, about 1,600 more than in Wednesday's update.

654,869: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 7,000 more than Wednesday.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

72%: The percentage of Ottawa adults who are fully vaccinated.

71%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

62%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

9,147: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Most eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases per week, but the number of active cases is increasing in some areas, including the Eastern Ontario Health Unit that currently has 12.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.