Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports eight more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no new deaths.

There are now 51 known active cases in the city.

Ontario reported 218 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported eight more COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths. The number of known active cases across the city is slowly increasing. There are 51 as of today, while last Thursday, there were 34.

Ontario reported 218 new cases — the most on a single day in about a month — while also surpassing a key vaccination target. More than 80 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Numbers to watch

0.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive.

3.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an ICU.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The spread of the coronavirus is considered under control if that figure is kept below one.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

9,140: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 80 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, a number that has risen slightly.

Health authorities in the Outaouais reported no new COVID cases on Thursday.

Most eastern Ontario health units are generally reporting a handful of new cases per week, but the number of active cases is increasing in some areas, including the Eastern Ontario Health Unit that currently has 11.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.